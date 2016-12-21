Whole Foods Market: Expect 60% Long-T...

Whole Foods Market: Expect 60% Long-Term Gains

Read more: Seeking Alpha

WFM will benefit from an improvement in consumer spending on the back of economic growth in the U.S., while a smaller store format will be another tailwind. WFM's 365 store has an area of 28,000 square feet, which is around 43% lower than its normal-sized store, leading to 50% lower costs and earnings improvement.

Chicago, IL

