When your supermarket or nail salon i...

When your supermarket or nail salon is also the neighborhood bar

11 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Carolyne Green, Allan Reyes, Jerry Wong and Eric Holm socialize at a bar inside the Ralphs grocery store in downtown L.A. Carolyne Green, Allan Reyes, Jerry Wong and Eric Holm socialize at a bar inside the Ralphs grocery store in downtown L.A. Wandering around Echo Park recently, Tyler Sharkey was pleasantly surprised to find that he could now grab a beer at his neighborhood bookstore, Stories Books and Cafe. He'd already discovered some other unexpected places nearby with booze: Golden Saddle Cyclery, a Silver Lake bike repair shop with an entrance sign that boasts "official day drinking location," and an in-store bar at the downtown Whole Foods Market.

