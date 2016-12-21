Maysville Mother Honored With Carnegie Medal Of Heroism
MASON COUNTY, Ky The Carnegie Hero Commission is giving 21 people the Carnegie Medal of Heroism including a Maysville mother who sacrificed her life to try and save her three sons. Lori and her fianc got out, but their five children were still inside.
