Ingles Markets Inc. (IMKTA) Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles' strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Iwillrun4fun
|44
|Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ...
|Aug '16
|Serratus Anterior
|1
|Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|true
|94
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC