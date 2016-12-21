House-Autry Cornbread and Biscuit Mixes Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns
DOVER , Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is alerting the public about a voluntary recall of certain House-Autry biscuit and cornbread mixes that were shipped to Food Lion and Harris Teeter grocery stores in all three of the state's counties. House-Autry Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of House-Autry Buttermilk Cornbread Mix, House-Autry Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, and House-Autry Cheese Biscuit Mix as a precaution because one of the company's third-party ingredient suppliers, Franklin Farms, had purchased milk powder from Valley Milk Products, Inc. This milk powder is potentially contaminated with Salmonella, DPH said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Iwillrun4fun
|44
|Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ...
|Aug '16
|Serratus Anterior
|1
|Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|true
|94
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC