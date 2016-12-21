House-Autry Cornbread and Biscuit Mixes Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

DOVER , Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is alerting the public about a voluntary recall of certain House-Autry biscuit and cornbread mixes that were shipped to Food Lion and Harris Teeter grocery stores in all three of the state's counties. House-Autry Mills, Inc. is voluntarily recalling limited quantities of House-Autry Buttermilk Cornbread Mix, House-Autry Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, and House-Autry Cheese Biscuit Mix as a precaution because one of the company's third-party ingredient suppliers, Franklin Farms, had purchased milk powder from Valley Milk Products, Inc. This milk powder is potentially contaminated with Salmonella, DPH said Thursday.

