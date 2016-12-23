Holiday appetizers with Whole Foods Market

Roasted Mushroom Crostini: - Mushroom Medley - Fresh Baguette Slices - 365 Everyday ValueA Organic Sour Cream - Fresh Tarragon - Fresh Chives Roast 4oz of sliced mushrooms with 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 teaspoon of salt on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes. Slice baguette into quarter inch slices and toast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.