Empereon Marketing plans rapid growth with Contact Center as a...

Windstream , a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced that leading contact center solutions provider Empereon Marketing has selected Windstream to provide highly reliable, scalable and cost effective Contact Center as a Service and MPLS transport solutions. Empereon Marketing provides "end-to-end" customer interaction solutions, including customer care, sales, technical support and help desk services, to customers across multiple industries, always delivering high-quality service to their client partners.
