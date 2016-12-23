DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 7...

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 78,200 Shares of Loews Corp.

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Loews Corp. by 979.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 86,188 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period.

