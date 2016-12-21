Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisit...

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Reuters

** Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd has sold its chain of petrol stations to BP Plc for A$1.8 billion in cash, according to media reports. ** Sports Direct International Plc is selling its Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on its core business and develop brand relationships, it said in a statement.

