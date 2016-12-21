Companies Pay $40 Million in Superfund Site Settlement
Nearly two dozen companies will pay more than $40 million to clean up a superfund site in Rhode Island after disposing hazardous waste at the site, which environmental regulators say contaminated the soil, groundwater and surface water. The agreement, lodged in federal court in Providence, resolves federal and state liability claims against nearly 100 potentially responsible parties for the cleanup of the Peterson/Puritan, Inc. Superfund Site in Cumberland and Lincoln, Rhode Island.
