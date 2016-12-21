Columbia Grain Inc. to enter crushing and refining business of...

Columbia Grain Inc. , a 100% owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation , is pleased to announce that it has entered into a LLC membership purchase and sale agreement for purchasing a portion of ownership interest of Montana Specialty Mills, LLC , headquartered in Great Falls, Montana. With this investment, CGI will enter the crushing and refining business of high-value added edible oil, such as organic and non-GMO canola oil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.