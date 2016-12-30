[Cleaning Our Waterways] Smartwater advertising on filthy Gowanus Canal
Coca-Cola is advertising its trendy Smartwater brand of bottled H2O with a giant billboard above the notoriously filthy Gowanus Canal, and the juxtaposition has neighbors cracking up. "It's a stupid place for it," said Michael Greisch, who lives in Carroll Gardens and burst out laughing upon noticing the curiously placed ad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Iwillrun4fun
|44
|Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ...
|Aug '16
|Serratus Anterior
|1
|Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|true
|94
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC