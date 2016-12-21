CIBC rebounds to become the top Canadian bank stock for 2017
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is the best Canadian bank stock to buy in 2017 though it has achieved this distinction by a whisker: it was the worst performing bank in 2016. We've written a few articles pointing out that bank stocks have an uncanny ability to rebound the year after underperforming their peers.
