Australia's Woolworths sells petrol chain to BP for $1.3 bln-media
Dec 28 Australian supermarket giant Woolworths Ltd has sold its chain of petrol stations to BP plc for A$1.8 billion in cash, media reported on Wednesday. The Australian Financial Review reported the deal was signed over Christmas and ended months of negotiations around price, loyalty agreements, fuel discount vouchers and convenience strategies.
