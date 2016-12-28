Austin's Biggest Stories of 2016
With the end of 2016 just around the corner, it's time to take a look back at Austin's biggest restaurant and dining stories of the year. It seems like the city really cared about Rock Rose and President Barack Obama's Torchy's Tacos stop, and controversies like the now-fake homophobic cake at Whole Foods.
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Iwillrun4fun
|44
|Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ...
|Aug '16
|Serratus Anterior
|1
|Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|true
|94
