Aust shares up as post-Xmas trade res...

Aust shares up as post-Xmas trade resumes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Australian shares are forging higher as trade resumes after the two-day Christmas break, with retail stocks boosted by festive season sales and mining and energy players lifted by commodity price gains. Woolworths led a strong consumer discretionary sector with the supermarket giant lifting 2.6 per cent after announcing a deal to sell its petrol stations to oil major BP in a $1.8 billion deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Aug '16 Iwillrun4fun 44
News Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ... Aug '16 Serratus Anterior 1
News Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09) Aug '16 true 94
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Gabrielle Giffords
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,383,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC