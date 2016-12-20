ASX posts highest close in 2016 as Santa rally rolls on
The S&P/ASX 200 Index pushed above 5600 points for only the second time this year on Tuesday as the Santa rally inspired investors to keep on buying most blue chips, though the market slid back a bit in the afternoon. The big four banks found solid support as did an assortment of other blue chips, while mining and energy players weighed on the bourse as commodity prices came under pressure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|Michelle
|96
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Oct '16
|Vinnie
|1,222
|America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|12
|'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16)
|Aug '16
|Scotty Steiner
|15
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Iwillrun4fun
|44
|Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ...
|Aug '16
|Serratus Anterior
|1
|Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09)
|Aug '16
|true
|94
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC