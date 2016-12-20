ASX posts highest close in 2016 as Sa...

ASX posts highest close in 2016 as Santa rally rolls on

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Age

The S&P/ASX 200 Index pushed above 5600 points for only the second time this year on Tuesday as the Santa rally inspired investors to keep on buying most blue chips, though the market slid back a bit in the afternoon. The big four banks found solid support as did an assortment of other blue chips, while mining and energy players weighed on the bourse as commodity prices came under pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Nov '16 Michelle 96
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Oct '16 Vinnie 1,222
News America Loves Muslim Food. So Much for a Clash ... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 12
News 'I apologize to the LGBT community': Texas past... (Jun '16) Aug '16 Scotty Steiner 15
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) Aug '16 Iwillrun4fun 44
News Here's the best reason of all to drink organic ... Aug '16 Serratus Anterior 1
News Profits fall at Ingles Markets (Feb '09) Aug '16 true 94
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,932

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC