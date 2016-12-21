Add Durham to Triangle towns getting Publix
According to spokesperson Kimberly Reynolds, the new grocery store will be located at the North River Village on the Southeast corner of Guess Road and Latta Road in Durham. The store will be approximately 45,000 square feet and will employ approximately 140 associates.
