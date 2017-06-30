Wynn Resorts Has Been on Fire, and It's Not Going to End Anytime Soon
Casino giant Wynn Resorts has been on a tear, with its shares rallying 53% so far in 2017, far outpacing the S&P 500's return of some 9%. And Wynn investors might consider doubling down on their bets as industry experts see the stock moving even higher.
