Wynn Resorts Has Been on Fire, and It's Not Going to End Anytime Soon

Casino giant Wynn Resorts has been on a tear, with its shares rallying 53% so far in 2017, far outpacing the S&P 500's return of some 9%. And Wynn investors might consider doubling down on their bets as industry experts see the stock moving even higher.

