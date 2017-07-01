Wynn, Adelson Are Dealt a Revenue Miss in Wagers on Macau
Steve Wynn's and Sheldon Adelson's bets on Macau, the world's largest gambling hub, are still awaiting their big payoffs. Casino revenue in Macau missed analyst estimates in June, amid concerns of tightening regulation in the only place in China where casino gambling is legal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mastermind of lottery fraud admits he rigged ja...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC