Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers
During the 2015 trial of Eddie Tipton, a former Multi-State Lottery official from Norwalk charged with attempting to rig a 2010 drawing, lottery officials were forced to acknowledge something they've always been loathe to admit: Even the best-managed lotteries are vulnerable to fraud and theft. In 2008, when faced with an investigation by the Iowa Office of Ombudsman, state lottery officials had been less than cooperative and initially refused to cooperate with investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mastermind of lottery fraud admits he rigged ja...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC