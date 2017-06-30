Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers

During the 2015 trial of Eddie Tipton, a former Multi-State Lottery official from Norwalk charged with attempting to rig a 2010 drawing, lottery officials were forced to acknowledge something they've always been loathe to admit: Even the best-managed lotteries are vulnerable to fraud and theft. In 2008, when faced with an investigation by the Iowa Office of Ombudsman, state lottery officials had been less than cooperative and initially refused to cooperate with investigators.

