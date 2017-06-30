Powerball and Mega Millions suspend Illinois thanks to its ballooning budget crisis
Illinois players of the Powerball and Mega Millions just saw their chances of winning millions go from slim to none. Due to the General Assembly's failure to pass a balanced budget by July 1, the Multi-State Lottery Association has dropped Illinois from both the Powerball and Mega Millions games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mastermind of lottery fraud admits he rigged ja...
|22 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC