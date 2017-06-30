Powerball and Mega Millions suspend I...

Powerball and Mega Millions suspend Illinois thanks to its ballooning budget crisis

Illinois players of the Powerball and Mega Millions just saw their chances of winning millions go from slim to none. Due to the General Assembly's failure to pass a balanced budget by July 1, the Multi-State Lottery Association has dropped Illinois from both the Powerball and Mega Millions games.

