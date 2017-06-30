Ohio Sires Stakes provide thrills & fast miles
Four $40,000 divisions for Ohio-bred 3-year-old pacing colts were contested on the clear, balmy summer evening at the Cleveland half-miler. Owned by Mark Ford and Jason Settlemoir, Drunk On Your Love had won his first two OSS legs-on May 1 at Miami Valley in 1:54 and on June 10 at Scioto Downs in 1:51.2. This latest victory had him pacing the winning mile in 1:52.3, besting rivals Drunk On Your Love, a son of Foreclosure N, out of the Western Hanover mare Western Show who was bred by Harold Lee and Harold L. Bauder, pushed his career earnings to $143,500 with this latest victory.
