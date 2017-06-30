New Lottery CEO: More sales needed
By Sheldon S. Shafer The Courier-Journal Increasing ticket sales and returning more money to the state treasury are two top goals of Thomas Delacenserie, named nearly a month ago as the new president and CEO of the Kentucky Lottery. In his first sit-down interview with the Kentucky media, Delacenserie said he is keeping "a laser focus" on ways that might be tried to provide more money to the state to use for college scholarships.
