Man Rigged Wisconsin State Lotto, Used Payout For Offshore Tax Scam

After winning a Wisconsin Lottery jackpot that was rigged by his friend, a Texas businessman used the payout for an investment scam that generated additional undeserved government money, according to court records. An accomplice in a scandal that has rattled state lotteries, rigged lottery winner Robert Rhodes recently said under oath that he used a Wisconsin Lottery payout of $783,000 to obtain another $180,000 in fraudulent tax refunds, the Associated Press reported .

