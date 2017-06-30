Macau sector slips after June revenue misses high-flying expectations
Investors are pushing down Macau casino stocks after the gaming revenue growth reported for June missed the high-flying estimates of analysts. A late month visit by President Xi Jinping to Hong Kong reduced traffic to Macau just enough to lead to the +26% growth vs. +30% consensus, according to analysts.
