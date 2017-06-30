Macau sector slips after June revenue...

Macau sector slips after June revenue misses high-flying expectations

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Investors are pushing down Macau casino stocks after the gaming revenue growth reported for June missed the high-flying estimates of analysts. A late month visit by President Xi Jinping to Hong Kong reduced traffic to Macau just enough to lead to the +26% growth vs. +30% consensus, according to analysts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mastermind of lottery fraud admits he rigged ja... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 5
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,209,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC