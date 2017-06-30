Lottery rigging accomplice used payout for offshore tax scam

In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Texas businessman Robert Rhodes, right, faces a judge with his attorney Joseph Cahill in Polk County District Court in Des Moines, Iowa. After Rhodes collected a Wisconsin Lottery jackpot that had been rigged by his friend, he used the windfall for an investment scheme that produced another wave of undeserved government money, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.