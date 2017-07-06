Former Oculus Europe exec Scott Dodkins joins Odgers Berndtson
London, 6 July 2017: Leading global executive search firm Odgers Berndtson, has hired Scott Dodkins, one of the most senior and experienced leaders in the European Interactive Entertainment industry, as part of a major investment to address soaring industry demand for business executives who can drive growth via digital channels and new technologies like augmented and virtual reality. Dodkins is believed to be the first senior hire into European executive search from the interactive gaming industry, giving Odgers Berndtson notable expertise in this rapidly growing area.
