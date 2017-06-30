Churchill Downs Incorporated Promotes Nick Zangari To Vice President...
Churchill Downs Incorporated today announced the promotion of Nick Zangari to Vice President of Treasury, Investor Relations, and Risk Management effective immediately. He will report to Marcia Dall, EVP and Chief Financial Officer for CDI.
