Bitcoin spurs graphic card shortage
The rising popularity of bitcoin has caused a shortage in supply of graphic cards, the main component of the cryptocurrency system, over the past couple of years, according to an executive in the gaming industry. The value of graphic cards has also been increasing sharply since mid-May, said Somyot Chaowalit, chief executive of JIB Computer Group, a leading computer gaming and IT retail chain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mastermind of lottery fraud admits he rigged ja...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|5
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... (Jan '17)
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC