Best summer festivals and concerts in Las Vegas 2017

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? During the summer, Sin City really heats up, not only in the actual temperature, but with summer festivals and outdoor concerts! Here are the best concerts and events that this 24-hour town will offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.