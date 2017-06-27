What are prospects of retail on the former New Frontier site on Strip?
A view of the former New Frontier casino site Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, on Las Vegas Boulevard South. Alon Las Vegas, a hotel-casino project led by Australian businessman James Packer and former Wynn Resorts executive Andrew Pascal, is planned for the site.
