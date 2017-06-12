Wanted: A Few Good People - Must be Republicans
In just one day last week, Donald Trump's tweets attacked the mayor of London after terrorist attacks, his own Justice Department for recrafting the Muslim travel ban to be somewhat less despicable, the media for being the media and others. A day later, it seems Trump was feuding with his own attorney general, the uniquely unqualified Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC