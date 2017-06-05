UPDATE 1-UK's CMC Markets reports low...

UPDATE 1-UK's CMC Markets reports lower FY profit amidst quieter markets

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a fall in full-year pretax profit as low levels of volatility resulted in fewer trading opportunities for its clients. The company, which listed on the London stock market last year, said pretax profit fell 9 percent to 48.5 million pounds in the year ended March 31. Revenue per active client fell 11 percent to 2,517 pounds, while the number of active clients rose 5 percent to 60,082.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gaming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar '17 Nathan 2
News 'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p... Jan '17 hassen benhassen 2
News Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13) Oct '16 Imagine abandonment 12
News The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16) Oct '16 BabyDoll 28
News Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Nozy 2
News Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12) Jun '16 Edinboro University 194
News Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Maddy 8
See all Gaming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gaming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,640,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC