UPDATE 1-UK's CMC Markets reports lower FY profit amidst quieter markets

British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a fall in full-year pretax profit as low levels of volatility resulted in fewer trading opportunities for its clients. The company, which listed on the London stock market last year, said pretax profit fell 9 percent to 48.5 million pounds in the year ended March 31. Revenue per active client fell 11 percent to 2,517 pounds, while the number of active clients rose 5 percent to 60,082.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.