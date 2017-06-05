UPDATE 1-UK's CMC Markets reports lower FY profit amidst quieter markets
British financial spreadbetting firm CMC Markets Plc reported a fall in full-year pretax profit as low levels of volatility resulted in fewer trading opportunities for its clients. The company, which listed on the London stock market last year, said pretax profit fell 9 percent to 48.5 million pounds in the year ended March 31. Revenue per active client fell 11 percent to 2,517 pounds, while the number of active clients rose 5 percent to 60,082.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC