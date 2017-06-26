Trump Steaks, but for Hotels
A couple of weeks ago, at Trump Tower, on the same spot where Donald Trump announced his Presidential bid, Eric Danziger, the C.E.O. of Trump Hotels, formally launched a new line of three-star hotels, called American Idea, which will cater to lower-income, rural areas of the country. It was the most blatant instance yet of the Trump family's profiting from its political power-in this case, by shifting from its long-standing focus on luxury markets in order to make money from the very demographic that put Trump in the White House.
