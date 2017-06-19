The GOP healthcare bill could slash m...

The GOP healthcare bill could slash megadonor Sheldon Adelson's tax bill by more than $40 million

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson could stand to benefit heavily from the House plan to overhaul America's healthcare system. A new report from the Center for American Progress Acion Fund, a liberal think tank, and Tax March found that Adelson could see his tax bill slashed by millions of dollars if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

