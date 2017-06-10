Tencent leads the BAT pack in M&A deals

The gaming giant has splashed out US$62.5 billion since 2012, more than its mainland rivals, as it aims to be a global leader in the field Chinese internet giant Tencent has surged ahead of rivals Baidu and Alibaba with its acquisitions this year, having spent US$6.7 billion by the end of May as it seeks to cement its position as a leader in the global gaming industry. Tencent is also the biggest spender among the mainland's three biggest technology companies - often referred to collectively as BAT - over the last five years, splashing out US$62.5 billion since 2012, according to data from market intelligence firm Mergermarket.

