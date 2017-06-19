Stantec CEO Gomes to retire at year-end; Johnston to take the helm
Stantec says President and CEO Bob Gomes will retire effective at year's end and will be succeeded by Gord Johnston on Jan. 1. Johnston, currently executive VP of STN's business infrastructure unit, has more than 30 years of industry leadership experience, including more than 20 years with the company.
