Should the GOP Ban Online Gambling?
Representative Jason Chaffetz and Senator Lindsey Graham have relaunched a misguided push to battle gambling addiction through their bill, The Restoration of America's Wire Act . This bill would essentially assault the Tenth Amendment by expanding the powers of the Federal Wire Act of 1961 to outlaw all Internet gambling except for daily fantasy sports and online horse race wagering.
