Sheldon Adelson Is Helping To Lead The Fight Against Clean Energy In Nevada

Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. joined the Nevada Resorts Association, with comprises most of the casino industry in the state, in opposing a bill that would require 40 percent of the state's electricity to come from clean energy sources by 2030, a jump from the current target of 25 percent by 2025. Sands and the Nevada Resorts Association, who say they support clean energy, are asking the state to hold off until after a November ballot measure.

