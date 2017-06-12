Sheldon Adelson Is Helping To Lead The Fight Against Clean Energy In Nevada
Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. joined the Nevada Resorts Association, with comprises most of the casino industry in the state, in opposing a bill that would require 40 percent of the state's electricity to come from clean energy sources by 2030, a jump from the current target of 25 percent by 2025. Sands and the Nevada Resorts Association, who say they support clean energy, are asking the state to hold off until after a November ballot measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC