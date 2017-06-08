Saturday's $435M Powerball prize will...

Saturday's $435M Powerball prize will be 8th largest ever

After no one won Wednesday night's grand prize, Saturday's estimated Powerball jackpot will be $435 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which administers the game in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Chicago, IL

