Saturday's $435M Powerball prize will be 8th largest ever Retailers in Indiana have sold more Powerball grand-prize tickets than in any other state. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sIchwD After no one won Wednesday night's grand prize, Saturday's estimated Powerball jackpot will be $435 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which administers the game in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

