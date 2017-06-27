San Antonio woman becomes instant millionaire with winning Mega

On June 13, Herlinda Chavarria claimed the winning Quick Pick ticket she bought from the H-E-B in the 700 block of Castroville Road, according to the Texas Lottery Commission . Chavarria matched 5 of the winning numbers correctly to win the million-dollar prize, but fell short of matching the Mega Ball number, 8. The lucky San Antonian was one of two winners of the $1 million amount .

