San Antonio resident claims $5 million lottery ticket prize
Azelian Pratt claimed a $5 million prize in the scratch-off game Ultimate Millions, according to a Wednesday news release from the Texas Lottery Commission . Pratt was the first to claim the top prize available in the Ultimate Millions game, according to the release.
