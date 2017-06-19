Revenues rise slightly in Plainridge Park's second full year
Massachusetts' first - and so far only - casino has enjoyed a modest revenue bump in its second full year in operation. Plainridge Park has generated roughly $157 million in gross gambling revenues since last June, or slightly higher than the $154 million it registered in its first full year, according to an Associated Press review of state data.
