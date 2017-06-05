Red Rock Resorts, Inc. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging,...
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. today announced today that it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant & Leisure Conference, on Monday and Tuesday, June 5th and 6th in New York City, New York. The member of the Company management team participating in the conference will be Daniel P. Foley, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.
