Pedestrian Bridge Opens Thursday In Las Vegas

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] 50 People Displaced After Weekend Apartment Fire Firefighters said it was a cooking fire that started on the stove in one of the units. The occupant told investigators that the stove was malfunctioning and would turn itself on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.