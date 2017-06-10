MSU student named Miss Mississippi 2017
Representing her hometown as Miss Vicksburg, Buys was one of 44 women participating in the 2017 Miss Mississippi Scholarship Pageant in Vicksburg. As Miss Mississippi, Buys received a $10,000 scholarship from Ameristar Casinos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gaming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar '17
|Nathan
|2
|'Virginia Lottery will present the $1 million p...
|Jan '17
|hassen benhassen
|2
|Billionaire Republican donor Adelson loses libe... (Sep '13)
|Oct '16
|Imagine abandonment
|12
|The Latest: Trump praises Germany's Merkel as '... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|BabyDoll
|28
|Defaced winning $250,000 Iowa Lottery ticket in... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Nozy
|2
|Billionaire Adelson, wife give new $10 million ... (Oct '12)
|Jun '16
|Edinboro University
|194
|Can virtual reality threaten the brothel industry? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Maddy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gaming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC