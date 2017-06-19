MGM Grand breaks ground on convention space addition

MGM Grand is set to break ground Tuesday on an expansion to its convention center that will add 250,000 square feet, giving it more than 850,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. The expansion will replace the circular driveway that serves the current convention center, and sits on land between the existing building and the resort's parking garage on the corner of Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.

