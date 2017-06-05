Maine panel to probe $4.3M funding fo...

Maine panel to probe $4.3M funding for York County casino

18 hrs ago Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

Maine's ethics commission voted Friday to investigate the source of $4.3 million in funding behind a proposed casino in southern Maine, but lawyers for the casino backers refused to accept subpoenas for the investigation. The referendum campaign is led by Lisa Scott, sister of Shawn Scott, who organized a referendum that led to Hollywood Slots in Bangor.

