Lotto Texas ticket worth $14.25M sold in Abilene

16 hrs ago Read more: KSWO

A $14.25 million jackpot-winning ticket for the Lotto Texas has been sold, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday. The drawing was held June 17 and the winning ticket was sold at an HEB Food Store at 1345 Barrow Street in Abilene.

Chicago, IL

